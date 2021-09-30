Boost Mobile is offering a year of free service if you buy their new Celero5G phone

Boost Mobile has a new 5G phone, and they want you to try it so badly they’re offering an entire year of free talk, text, and data if you buy one.

The prepaid carrier, owned by Dish since the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, announced today that their new Celero5G phone will be coming later this fall exclusively to Boost customers. The device features a 6.52″ screen and 4GB of RAM. It has 4 cameras (3 rear and 1 front) and sports 64GB of built-in storage with the option of expanding the capacity via a microSD card up to 2TB. Dish claims the device lasts 36 hours on its 4,000 mAh battery, and it includes 15W fast charging as well.

According to an FCC filing, the device is manufactured by Wingtech, a semiconductor and device manufacturing company based in China. Wingtech also made the REVVL V+ 5G for T-Mobile. The Celero5G supports most LTE and sub-6 5G bands, as shown below.

New and existing customers of Boost Mobile can grab the device for just $279 and receive a full year of service for free. The free plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, with speeds reducing after 35GB. You’ll also get a “specially-designed” phone case at no additional cost.

Customers can preorder the Celero5G now on the Boost Mobile website. The free year of service offer lasts through October 31st.