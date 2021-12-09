Boost Mobile switches up mobile plans again, introduces $25/mo “Unlimited” option

Boost Mobile has been a popular Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) for years in the United States, first using Nextel’s network, then switching to Sprint in 2005. More recently in 2020, Boost was sold to Dish, as a concession to allow T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint to move forward. Boost has been updating its plans and service options since then, and now the company is switching up its offerings again.

Before now, Boost Mobile offered a 1GB data plan for $10/mo, 5GB data for $25/mo, 10GB for $35/mo, “Unlimited” data (slows down after 35GB) for $50/mo, and another “Unlimited Plus” option for $60/mo with more hotspot data. There were also various incentives (such as paying bills on time for several weeks) that dropped the prices slightly. Boost Mobile is now introducing new plans (via CNET) that drop in price if you pay for multiple months at a time — the same payment scheme that Mint Mobile and select other carriers have offered for a while.

The best deal of the bunch is the Unlimited plan, which only costs $25/mo if you pay for an entire year at once ($300 in total). That gives you unlimited talk and text, 30GB of hotspot data, and 35GB of high-speed data. Yes, just like most other carriers, “unlimited” doesn’t really mean unlimited. Still, most people don’t use that much cellular data in a single month. Below are all of Boost’s current plan options.

Monthly 3 Months 6 Months 12 Months 1GB/mo N/A N/A N/A $8.33/mo* 2GB/mo $15/mo* N/A N/A N/A 5GB/mo $25/mo* $15/mo* $15/mo* N/A 15GB/mo N/A N/A N/A $20/mo Unlimited $50/mo $30/mo N/A $25/mo Unlimited Plus $60/mo N/A N/A N/A

Note: Plans marked with an asterisk (*) are listed as available for new customers only.

You can learn more about the new plans from Boost Mobile’s website. The carrier was also recently offering a year of free service with its new Celero5G phone, but that promotion ended back in October.