In the fast-paced world of modern technology, efficiency is key, and mastering keyboard shortcuts can be a game-changer. Whether you’re working on a project, writing an email, or managing multiple tabs in your browser, knowing the right shortcuts can save precious time. Instead of constantly shifting between the mouse and keyboard, these quick combinations allow you to perform essential tasks in seconds, streamlining your workflow and boosting productivity.
From universally useful commands like "Ctrl + C" and "Ctrl + V" for copy and paste to lesser-known gems like "Alt + Tab" to switch between windows, keyboard shortcuts are a hidden arsenal of power for both beginners and seasoned users. This guide will walk you through some of the most essential shortcuts across various platforms, ensuring you are equipped with the tools you need to navigate your computer like a pro, whether you use a Mac or Windows PC.
I've mapped keyboard shortcuts to my mouse, and here's why you might want to do it too
Keyboard shortcuts on mouse for the win
The basics
Mastering the basics of keyboard shortcuts can make everyday tasks much easier and more efficient. Whether you're editing documents, working on spreadsheets, or managing files, basic shortcuts like copy, paste, cut, undo, and redo are invaluable tools. These fundamental commands are simple yet powerful, allowing you to move text, correct mistakes, and reverse actions without disrupting your workflow.
Windows
- Ctrl + C – Copy selected text or item
- Ctrl + V – Paste copied text or item
- Ctrl + X – Cut selected text or item
- Ctrl + Z – Undo the last action
- Ctrl + Y – Redo the last action
- Ctrl + A – Select all items in a document or window
- Ctrl + F – Open the Find dialog to search for text within a document or webpage
- Ctrl + S – Save the current document or file
- Ctrl + P – Print the current document or page
Mac
- Command (⌘) + C – Copy selected text or item
- Command (⌘) + V – Paste copied text or item
- Command (⌘) + X – Cut selected text or item
- Command (⌘) + Z – Undo the last action
- Command (⌘) + Y – Redo the last action
- Command (⌘) + A – Select all items in a document or window
- Command (⌘) + F – Find a word or phrase in a document or webpage
- Command (⌘) + S – Save the current document or file
- Command (⌘) + P – Print the current document or page
Navigate like a Pro
Navigating through your computer's files, folders, and applications can often feel like a time-consuming task, but with the right keyboard shortcuts, you can streamline this process. Shortcuts designed for file management and system navigation allow you to quickly browse through your desktop, open windows, and access commonly used functions without relying on a mouse.
Windows
- Ctrl + Shift + T – Reopen the last closed tab in a browser
- Alt + Tab – Switch between open applications
- Alt + F4 – Close the active window or application
- Windows Key + D – Minimize all windows and show the desktop
- Windows Key + E – Open File Explorer
- Windows Key + Tab – Open Task View to see all open windows
- Windows Key + I – Open Settings
- Windows Key + S – Open the Search bar to find apps, files, or web results
- Ctrl + Shift + Esc – Open Task Manager directly
- Ctrl + Windows Key + Left/Right Arrow – Snap windows to the left or right of the screen, or switch between virtual desktops
- Ctrl + N – Open a new window or document
- Ctrl + R or F5 – Refresh the current page or window
- Windows Key + Up Arrow – Maximize the current window
- Windows Key + Down Arrow – Minimize the current window or restore it if it's maximized
- Windows Key + P – Open display settings to project to a second screen or manage multiple monitors
- Windows Key + "+" – Open the Magnifier tool for zooming in on the screen
- F2 – Rename the selected file or folder
- Ctrl + Shift + Esc – Open Task Manager
- Ctrl + Shift + Delete – Open options to clear browsing data in most browsers
- Ctrl + Right/Left Arrow – Move the cursor to the beginning of the next or previous word in text editing
- Ctrl + Backspace – Delete the previous word in text editing
- Shift + Delete – Permanently delete selected items (bypasses the Recycle Bin)
- Alt + Enter – Open properties for the selected item (file, folder, etc.)
- Windows Key + "+" or "-" – Zoom in or out using the Magnifier
- Windows Key + Space – Switch between different keyboard input languages or layouts
- Windows Key + V – Open the clipboard history
- Windows Key + Ctrl + D – Create a new virtual desktop
Mac
- Command (⌘) + Space – Open Spotlight Search to quickly find apps, documents, or perform web searches
- Command (⌘) + Tab – Switch between open applications
- Command (⌘) + N – Open a new window or document
- Command (⌘) + W – Close the current window or tab
- Command (⌘) + Option + Esc – Force quit an application
- Command (⌘) + Q – Quit the current application
- Command (⌘) + T – Open a new tab in a browser or Finder window
- Command (⌘) + Shift + N – Create a new folder in Finder
- Command (⌘) + Option + T – Show or hide the toolbar in Finder
- Command (⌘) + Option + D – Show or hide the Dock
- Command (⌘) + Shift + 3 – Take a screenshot of the entire screen
- Command (⌘) + Shift + 4 – Take a screenshot of a selected area of screen
- Command (⌘) + Shift + 5 – Open the screenshot tool for selecting screen capture and recording options
- Command (⌘) + Control + F – Toggle full-screen mode for the current app
- Command (⌘) + H – Hide the current application
- Command (⌘) + Option + M – Minimize all open windows
- Command (⌘) + Option + W – Close all windows of the current application
- Command (⌘) + , (comma) – Open the preferences or settings window for the current application
- Command (⌘) + Option + Space – Open Spotlight in Finder for file search
Become a browser all-star
Browsing the web can be a lot faster and more efficient when you rely on keyboard shortcuts rather than constantly reaching for the mouse. Browser shortcuts are designed to streamline your navigation, allowing you to open, close, and switch between tabs, search for content, or even access private browsing modes in just a few keystrokes. Mastering these shortcuts not only saves time but also keeps your workflow smooth and uninterrupted, especially when multitasking online.
Windows
- Ctrl + T – Open a new tab
- Ctrl + W – Close the current tab
- Ctrl + Shift + T – Reopen the last closed tab
- Ctrl + Tab – Switch to the next open tab
- Ctrl + Shift + Tab – Switch to the previous open tab
- Ctrl + L – Highlight the full address bar
- Ctrl + R or F5 – Refresh or reload the current page
- Ctrl + F – Open the Find tool to search for text on the page
- Spacebar – Scroll down one screen length on the current webpage
- Ctrl + Shift + N – Open a new private or incognito window (works in most browsers)
Mac
- Command (⌘) + T – Open a new tab
- Command (⌘) + W – Close the current tab
- Command (⌘) + Shift + T – Reopen the last closed tab
- Command (⌘) + Option + Left/Right Arrow – Navigate to the previous or next tab
- Command (⌘) + L – Highlight the full address bar
- Command (⌘) + R – Refresh or reload the current page
- Command (⌘) + F – Open the Find tool to search for text on the page
- Spacebar – Scroll down one screen length on the current webpage
- Command (⌘) + Shift + N – Open a new private or incognito window (works in most browsers)
Time to get started
Perhaps you can bookmark this page and learn a few new shortcuts at a time. Keyboard shortcuts are one of those skills that may take a little practice to master, but once they’re committed to memory, they become second nature. With regular use, these handy tools can dramatically speed up your workflow, and you’ll find yourself navigating your computer with ease. Stick with it, and soon enough, you'll wonder how you ever managed without them.
Custom keyboard shortcuts come to ChromeOS to boost your productivity
ChromeOS 123 is now being rolled out with some handy new customization options.