The downside of working primarily at a computer is that, at any given time, you have a whole universe of distractions available to you. It would be wonderful if we could all just focus on the task at hand at all times, but I'm sure I'm not alone in falling for temptation more often than I should. Whether it's YouTube or some online forums where I can geek out about Nintendo, it can be hard to stay on task.

Thankfully, for when I don't have self-control, there's... well, SelfControl. This Mac app is incredibly simple, yet it's the perfect way to keep yourself from wandering when you have things you should be focused on. If you haven't tried it yet, here's why you should.

Block access to any website

Easy, simple, and effective