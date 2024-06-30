Key Takeaways KB5039302 already causes bootloop issues on soe Windows 11 PCs with virtualization software.

Microsoft has started tracking a new issue where the Taskbar fails to load on Windows N editions or machines with Media Features disabled.

Microsoft is working on fixes for both issues, with no firm timelines yet.

Recently, we reported that the June 2024 preview update (KB5039302), which began rolling out on June 25, is causing bootloop issues on certain Windows 11 PCs, particularly those which utilize virtualization software. Although Microsoft hasn't been able to provide a robust solution for this problem, another one has now cropped up, with the same KB update being the culprit.

The usual suspect: KB5039302

In an update on its Windows Release Health Dashboard, Microsoft has begun tracking a new issue where the Taskbar will fail to load under certain conditions. Redmond's investigation has revealed that this problem affects PCs utilizing Windows N edition or machines where the Media Features have been turned off. For those unaware, N editions of Windows are like the standard SKU, but they do not include any media-related technology like Windows Media Player and other pre-installed media apps.

The company says that if you are impacted by this issue, you will not be able to interact with your Taskbar at all, but other Windows software and features will continue to work seamlessly. Microsoft has noted that the problem affects Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2, and that it is working on a fix that will be rolled out in an "upcoming release" - no firm timelines just yet.

Great, but what about the previous bug?

Notably, Microsoft has updated its dashboard to add more information regarding the bootloop issue affecting certain PCs too. Rather than pausing the rollout of the preview update for everyone, Redmond is just halting it for devices prone to being affected. As such, KB5039302 is not being offered anymore to Hyper-V virtual machines running on hosts with "certain" processor types - the company hasn't released a list of affected processors yet though.

Microsoft is currently tracking three open issues on its Windows 11 version 23H2 health dashboard, with two of them being opened in the past few days. This further underscores the need for the company to review its internal testing processes prior to rolling out updates to the public.