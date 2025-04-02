Summary Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition arrives on Xbox Game Pass with tons of content.

Game Pass also adds new titles like All You Need is Help and Wargroove 2.

Get ready for a lineup of upcoming games, including Diablo III and Commandos: Origins.

Have you given the new Nintendo Switch 2 Direct a look yet? I won't spoil much if you haven't, but one of the third-party developers that made an appearance was Gearbox Software showing off Borderlands 4. It was a good reminder that the fourth title in the looter-shooter series is coming soon, and it reminded me that perhaps I should actually finish Borderlands 3 so that I'm all caught up in time for it. If you're like me, then I have some good news for you; Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is arriving on the Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, so you can get prepared for less.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition makes its way onto Game Pass Ultimate tomorrow

Source: Gearbox Entertainment

In a post on the Xbox Wire and in an emailed press release, Microsoft revealed that Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is coming to the Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. When it says "Ultimate Edition," it really means it; the title includes "the base game plus all four campaign add-ons, Director’s Cut content, and all cosmetic packs," so you're getting a ton of content to play through at no additional cost. Plus, you can play it on PC, console, or the cloud. Lovely.

Still, Borderlands 3 is not the only game coming to the Xbox Game Pass. Check out the full schedule here:

·Week of March 31: o Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, April 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard o All You Need is Help, April 3 (Console) - Now with Game Pass Standard o Still Wakes the Deep, April 3 (Xbox Series X|S) - Now with Game Pass Standard o Wargroove 2, April 3 (Console) - Now with Game Pass Standard ·Week of April 7: o Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, April 8 (Console and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard o South of Midnight, April 8 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass o Commandos: Origins, April 9 (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass o Blue Prince, April 10 (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass ·Week of April 14: o Hunt Showdown 1896, April 15 (PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

If you're just as excited as we are for Gearbox's upcoming title, check out these most requested features for Borderlands 4.