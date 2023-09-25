Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $284 $379 Save $95 Bose is known for its great reputation when it comes to audio products, and the QuietComfort 700 are some of its best headphones yet. The wireless headphones offer 11 levels of noise cancelation, touch controls, and a slim design. Right now, you can score these headphones for $95 less, dropping them down to just $284. $284 at Amazon

These are the headphones you want to get if you're looking for great sound, impressive ANC, and a comfortable fit. The Bose QuietComfort 700 are one of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones on the market right now, and while they typically cost quite a bit coming in at $379, right now, they can be had for much less thanks to a massive discount that drops them down by $95 — coming in at $284.

The Bose QuietComfort 700 make a statement with its unique look, but more importantly feel good on the head thanks to its use of lightweight stainless steel headband and precision tilted ear cups. In addition to good looks, you also get robust sound with deep bass and crisp highs. The headphones also offer powerful noise-canceling capabilities with up to 11 levels of ANC that can block out distractions like city traffic or the low drone of an AC unit.

In addition to all of the above, the Bose QuietComfort 700 are also capable of capturing excellent audio with its microphone system that can automatically adapt to noisy or windy conditions. This is perfect if you're someone that's always on the go and needs to hold calls. The headphones also provide up to 20 hours of use on a single charge, making it a great travel companion, and you can even utilize voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant to keep things hands-free.

The Bose QuietComfort 700 are an excellent set of headphones that provide fantastic sound with a wide variety of features that enhance the listening experience. While it typically costs quite a bit, during this promotional period you can save $95, which makes it a great value. Just be sure to grab it while it's on sale, because at this price, it won't be around for long.