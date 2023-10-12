Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $279 $379 Save $100 Bose has quite the reputation when it comes to audio products, and the 700 are some of its best headphones yet. With 11 levels of noise cancellation, touch controls, and a slim design, these are great for anyone. They work via Bluetooth, but if you want a more reliable connection for your laptop, there's a USB dongle sold separately. $279 at Amazon

Bose is a reputable brand when it comes to making the best noise-canceling headphones, but you also spend a hefty price to buy those. However, a mouth-watering discount can lower their price significantly to make them more accessible, and today is that day. The Bose 700 headphones are now available at a discounted price at Amazon.

You can save as much as $100 on the purchase of the Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones. After the discount, the price has now come down from $379 to $279, their lowest price to date. However, the price cut is available only on the Black color option, with the Silver one still coming at $379.

What's great about Bose 700 headphones

There are plenty of goodies in the Bose 700 headphones. They can produce great sound with deep bass and crisp highs backed by impressive noise cancelation, ensuring crystal-clear audio. The Bose 700 headphones are also comfortable to wear, as they feel good on the head. The ear cushions are designed in a way that ensures you don't get uncomfortable when wearing them during long listening sessions.

The microphone in the Bose 700 headphones will garner your admiration, too. All four microphones in the headphones work together and can adapt to noisy or windy conditions, capturing excellent audio even when you're roaming around. They also support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. There is a voice assistant button on the right earcup for switching from one to the other. You can also download the Bose Music app on your phone and connect your headphones with it to choose which voice assistant you want to use.

The Bose 700 tick all the boxes for consumers looking to buy premium-quality headphones. And now, with a massive $100 discount, they appear even more attractive. However, the offer price will not be there forever, so make sure to cash in on the opportunity while the deal lasts.