Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II could be a great alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro

If you’re talking about noise-canceling headphones, you really can’t leave Bose out of the picture. The company’s founder, Dr. Amar Bose, brought the technology to consumer products. While the company’s light has faded in recent years, it still manages to deliver interesting products every so often. Today, the firm announces its latest wireless noise-canceling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offers a new design that is not only smaller but also lighter than its predecessor. However, that isn’t the only change, as the new earbuds will offer Bose CustomTune sound calibration technology. As soon as the earbuds are removed from their case, they will start to play a tone. The tone paired with the earbud’s microphone will measure the ear canal, creating the best experience of noise-cancellation possible. Furthermore, the technology can target specific frequencies, allowing the noise cancellation to become adaptive to one’s surroundings. It can accomplish this with its four microphones that are dedicated to each earbud, which are used to sense sound frequency changes in an instant.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition, when it comes to music, CustomTune can optimize sounds coming from the earbuds, allowing music to be heard as the artist intended. It can also make users hyper-aware of their surroundings with “Aware Mode with ActiveSense.” The new mode will offer improved transparency settings, allowing sounds to pass through to the user in the most natural sounding way possible. Of course, none of this matters if the comfort isn’t there. So, Bose has engineered a new “eartip Fit Kit,” with ear tips and interchangeable stability bands so that a user can maximize comfort. Bose says that there are up to nine different configurations possible. When it comes to protection from the elements, the QuietComfort Earbuds II’s have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

The earbuds will also feature touch controls that will enable actions like play, pause, skip, and more. Bose plans to add more functionality at a later date. The earbuds come with a sleek charging case that can be topped up via USB-C, with the earbuds providing up to six hours of battery life and an additional three charges with the case. Best of all, the earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. These could be a great alternative to the recently announced Apple AirPods Pro. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will be available on September 15, priced at $299.

Source: Bose