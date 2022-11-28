Source: Bose Bose Frames Tenor $125 $250 Save $125 Ditch the earbuds and get a pair of sunglasses that play music. The Bose Frames Tenor not only looks super stylish, but for a pair of speakers, this small sounds pretty stellar. This will be the coolest product you will ever buy; I guarantee it. $125 at Amazon

Cyber Monday is giving you a chance to toss away the earbuds and put on something more stylish and, frankly, pretty damn cool. That's right, the Bose Frames Tenor are on sale for only $125 thanks to Cyber Monday, and at this price, why not be on the leading edge of audio technology?

What are the Bose Frames Tenor exactly? They are sunglasses that also double as a portable Bluetooth speaker designed to play music right into your ears. It's like having a pair of earbuds without having to deal with any uncomfortable fit or weird designs that hurt your ears.

Why you should buy the Bose Frames Tenor

They sound quite good, considering their design. When I tried my first pair, I was surprised at how well I could hear the music and how well it sounded. Now, they certainly won't beat out a dedicated pair of earbuds — you'll get a lot more sound isolation out of something that actually sticks in your ear — but for the convenience of never having to take anything out of your ears to hear the world around you, or have a conversation with somebody, the trade-off is well worth it.

Even in less-than-quiet environments — like sitting at a busy cafe — the Bose Frames do an excellent job of directing the sound right into your ears, so you can still hear our audio just fine. What's even more remarkable is that they don't bother other people around you, even at full volume. You have to be sitting pretty much right next to someone to get a taste of what they're listening to — I'm not sure how Bose did it, but it's incredibly impressive.

Their battery life is comparable to many earbuds on the market and offers about 5.5 hours on a full charge. There's no fast charging officially, but the Bose Frames Tenor will charge up in just an hour due to the small battery.

On top of all that, you get a pretty stylish and useful pair of sunglasses with polarized lenses that block 99% UVA/UVB rays. The perfect