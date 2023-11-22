Audiophile products are expensive, especially renowned brands, costing you several hundred bucks. But, from time to time, our team is on the lookout for amazing deals to help you save on those extra bucks. This Black Friday, we’ve got hold of these deals by Bose with up to $100 off! Whether you are looking for a speaker or headphones yourself, or planning to gift it to someone, now is the right time, since the price cuts are real (but won’t last for long).

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Source: Bose Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) $230 $330 Save $100 This is by-far the best Black Friday deal for a Bose speaker. Normally, this speaker is priced at $329, but for a limited time, you can snap it up for just $229. $230 at Amazon (Black) $230 at Amazon (Silver)

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is a pretty neat choice for someone looking to enhance their audio experience. It delivers 360 sound with a uniform coverage from the speaker which would not only deliver enriched audio, but would also help in a better spread. The advertised battery timing is up to 17 hours, but realistically speaking, this would be somewhere around 12–14 hours, especially after the first few weeks of use.

But really, the best thing that hit me about this speaker was the IP55 dust and water resistance rating, which would let you enjoy it even at a pool party. Plus, there’s also a microphone as well as a voice-activated assistant in this speaker, so you don't really have to be close to your phone to answer a call.

Bose TV Speaker

Source: Bose Bose TV Speaker $200 $280 Save $80 This Bose TV speaker can be the perfect replacement for your television’s muffled audio. This Black Friday, you can get it for just $200 instead of $280 (only till stocks last). $200 at Amazon

Overtime, televisions tend to lose their crisp audio and that’s where a TV speaker like this one comes in. This speaker may appear small, but it has much better audio clarity compared to regular speakers, thanks to the 2 angled drivers. Plus, the speakers are crafted with tech to allow for better understanding of speech.

It's not just a TV speaker, and you can use it for your regular Bluetooth devices as well. HDMI and Aux connections are also an option. You can control this speaker with a remote as well.

NEW Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $380 $430 Save $50 These headphones are for the true audio enthusiasts with a high-end price. Typically, one of these costs $429 but you can get one for $379 this Black Friday! $380 at Amazon

I personally don't like any external noise when I'm in the mood to listen to a podcast, or some tunes. That’s exactly where a top-notch headphone comes in, like this one. Thanks to tech like CustomTune and full noise cancelation, these are an ideal choice for anyone looking to fully immerse themselves in the audio.

Other key highlights of these headphones include the aspect of crystal clear calls with a mic that focuses on the nearby audio only and filters out the background noise. The overall design is also quite comfortable with soft ear cushions. The advertised battery time is 24 hours in regular mode and 18 hours on immersive audio. While this may seem a bit far-fetched, what I really like is the quick 15-minute charge that allows for a minimum playtime of 2 hours.

Time to act fast

Christmas is also around the corner. If you have plans to buy your loved ones a gift, now is the right time to get hold of some of the best Black Friday TV, headphones, and earbuds deals. Secure your orders now, as these prices are only until stocks last.