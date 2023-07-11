Amazon Prime Day is here which means excellent deals on earbuds, headphones, computers, and more. Noise-canceling headphones have pretty much become an everyday necessity, whether you need to drown out commuter chatter, airplane engines, or next-door construction. Bose manufactures some of the best headphones on the market, excelling when it comes to active noise cancelation (ANC). Their products are frequently featured in our list of best ANC headphones and earbuds, but these premium models often come at a high price point. They rarely go on sale, however, Prime Day is an exception. If you've been eyeing the Bose QuietComfort series, now is the time to act.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is our favorite pair of ANC earbuds, and you can grab them now for $50 off. This pair checks off most of the features you'll want in a pair of wireless earbuds including compatibility across both iOS and Android devices, six hours of battery life, and great audio quality. The Bose Music app is easy to navigate, though it lacks a few super fancy features, but you can utilize a couple of bands of EQ to customize your sound.

The QC Earbuds II really shines when it comes to active noise cancelation. ANC can be a challenge for tiny earbuds, but this model proves the haters wrong. The silicon tip seals off the ear canal further shielding the user from unwanted noise, and each pair comes with three sizing options, so you can ensure a secure fit. Four microphones per individual earbud work together to analyze your surroundings and drown out the rest of the world. Finally, CustomTune technology sends a chime into your ear that's picked back up by the model's microphones. From there, the signal is analyzed, the sound is tuned, and noise cancelation is optimized accordingly.

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 $249 $299 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a stellar pair of ANC earbuds with excellent audio quality overall. They are in fact our favorite pair, but they aren't cheap. You can now snag them for $50 off the original sale price for a total of $249. At a discounted price, you still get CustomTune technology, customizable EQ, and Aware mode (i.e. Transparency Mode) which can be equipped with ActiveSense so extremely loud sounds, like horn honks, are slightly dampened for a more comfortable experience. $249 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

While earbuds are a lightweight, low-profile way to tune things out while staying connected, you can get even better ANC with over-ear models like the QuietComfort 45. A bigger design does occasionally mean better because the QC 45 earcups surround your ear entirely, providing passive cancelation to boot. Alongside great isolation, this pair provides 22 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone, an easy-to-use companion app, Aware Mode to check in with the outside world, and adjustable EQ.

The QC 45 won the title of "best noise-canceling headphones for work" because they are a great pair to bring to the office, isolating music above the clattering of keyboards, with a mic to keep you connected on calls and a plush fit. Comfort is in the name for a reason; this model is easy to wear for full days without experiencing any overheating, rubbing, or hair-pulling, making them great for back-to-back Zoom calls. Built with lightweight materials, dense synthetic leather earcups, and a padded band, the QuietComfort 45 won’t put too much pressure on any part of the head, so you won't have to worry about irritation or fatigue while you put together your next presentation.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $199 $329 Save $130 You can now save $130 on a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. This is certainly a more than worthy deal considering this model provides great noise cancelation, solid sound, and six microphones for clear calls. They are also incredibly comfortable, as their name suggests. This is a great pair for all-day wear, whether you're working from home or in the office. Super lightweight with plus synthetic leather earpads, the QuietComfort 45 won't bother you after hours of wear. $199 at Amazon

Tune into excellent headphones and earbud deals during Prime Day

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and QuietComfort 45 headphones are great picks when it comes to Prime Day spending, but there are other deals out there to explore. From Apple AirPods to Shokz bone conduction headphones, many of our favorite headphones are on sale. If you're all set on headphones after taking advantage of this Bose deal, perhaps it's time to consider investing in a new laptop or expanding your viewing field with savings on monitors.