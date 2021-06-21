The Bose NC Headphones 700 are great at noise cancelling, and they’re now at their cheapest

Bose is a well-known audio brand from America, and its name frequently comes up when one talks about great headphones, earphones, speakers, and soundbars. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is one of their flagship products for consumers, and it’s getting a nice $100 discount on Prime Day 2021, bringing the price down to $229 from the usual $329.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphons 700 are a pair of great headphones with active noise cancellation. They offer 11 ANC levels and up to 20 hours of playback with ANC on a single charge. These headphones are now available for their lowest price ever! View at Amazon

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are arguably one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. The arguments come up only because the competing products are also great and offer stiff competition. What everyone can unanimously agree upon is that the Bose NC Headphones 700 are great at what they do — they offer great noise cancellation, excellent voice call performance, and the signature Bose sound signature that does not disappoint. The NC Headphones 700 also have a great design that is comfortable to wear, and also subjectively looks better than competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3 that have a more corporate look to them. On the other hand, the Bose NC Headphones 700 look like something that makes a bit of a fashion statement, all the while delivering a great audio experience.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have a listed price of $399 on Amazon, though you do get them closer to $329 on most days. For Black Friday 2020, the headphones were down to $299, marking them as a great deal in the last sale season. For Prime Day 2021, these are down to $229, giving them their all-time-lowest price.

If you’re looking for a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones and have a favourable impression of the Bose brand and the Bose sound signature, the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 make for a good choice. These headphones offer Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support for hands-free usage. Other highlights include up to 20 hours of music playback with ANC on, and 11 levels of noise cancellation to let you choose just the right level for the scenario you are in. These headphones charge over USB-C and can be connected over AUX too.