There are plenty of promotions going on during Prime Day, so if you're looking to score some great deals on wireless Bluetooth speakers, look no further, as we've combed through all the speaker deals to highlight only the best options. For a limited time, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ ii and the SoundLink Flex are being heavily discounted, knocking up to 40% off. Both of these speakers are perfect for summer, allowing you to take the music party with you, no matter where you travel.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ ii Bluetooth Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ ii is a unique Bluetooth speaker thanks to its powerful sound that can be channeled 360 degrees. That means no matter where people are, as long as you have this speaker centered, it's going to carry the tunes to all parts of the room. It's also quite durable, featuring an IP55 rating, which means it can withstand some splashes.

In addition to great sound and durability, the speaker is also capable of lasting quite long, with Bose claiming that it can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. Also, you can take calls on the speaker, making it perfect for those times you just need an extra boost in your conversations. For a limited time, you can nab this deal that knocks 40% off for a limited time.

Source: Bose Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) $199 $329 Save $130 A portable and powerful Bluetooth speaker that's now on sale for a limited time. $199 at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Flex portable speaker provides plenty of sound and can also go where you need it to, offering excellent weather protection with its IP67 rating that protects it from water and dust. The speaker is even designed to float if it finds itself on water, making it the perfect partner for any pool party.

Also, you can expect to keep the music flowing with the speaker providing up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. Furthermore, with its PositionIQ technology, the speaker will emit the most optimal sound no matter what position it's facing. If you're looking for a sleek-looking portable speaker that can handle anything you can throw at it, this is the one. You can now grab it and save 30% off for a limited time.

Source: Bose Bose SoundLink Flex $105 $149 Save $44 A versatile and waterproof speaker that you can take anywhere. Right now, grab it for 30% off during Amazon Prime Day. $105 at Amazon

These are some excellent deals on Bose speakers, making them perfect companions for your outdoor adventures this summer. Be sure to grab it while you can because at these prices, the deals won't last long. For more ways to listen to music on the go, check out some of Prime Day's best wireless earbud deals.