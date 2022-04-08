The new Bose QC 45 noise-canceling headphones are now available in India

In August last year, Bose launched new noise-canceling headphones as part of its popular Quiet Comfort range — the Bose QC 45. Compared to the older Bose QC 35 II, the new headphones offered better noise cancellation, a new transparency mode called “Aware Mode,” upgraded calling performance, and longer battery life. The headphones have been on sale in various markets worldwide for the last several months, and they’ve finally made their way to the Indian market.

The new Bose QC 45 is now available for purchase on Amazon.in for an introductory price of ₹32,900 (~$434). The headphones are available in both White Smoke and Triple Black colorways, and you can get them for as low as ₹30,900 using one of the several offers available on purchases made using credit cards. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the new Bose QC 45, you can order it right away by following the link below.

In case you’re not familiar with the Bose QC 45, here’s a brief overview to help you make an informed purchase. As mentioned earlier, the headphones offer several significant improvements over the Bose QC 35 II. Although the new headphones feature a familiar design, they bring several changes on the inside, including better noise-canceling performance (especially in the mid-range frequencies), two noise-canceling modes, beam form array microphones for better voice isolation on calls, and multi-point pairing support. The headphones also offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and fast charging support that can get you three hours of playback in just fifteen minutes.

Note that the QC 45 isn’t the most premium noise-canceling headphone in Bose’s lineup. That honor goes to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are currently available on Amazon for ₹34,500. If you still have some wiggle room left in your headphone budget, we’d recommend going with the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 over the new Bose QC 45. For those who don’t want to spend over ₹30,000 on a pair of headphones, we’d recommend the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4, which is currently available on Amazon for ₹24,980.