Bose QuietComfort 45 $199 $329 Save $130 You can't go wrong with a pair of Bose, and the QuietComfort 45s are a great pair of headphones that deliver top-notch audio quality and fantastic ANC performance. In addition, you get excellent build quality, a comfortable fit, and up to 22 hours of use on a single charge. Best of all, these headphones are now down to their lowest price ever, coming in at just $199 for a limited time. $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy

There's nothing like putting on your favorite music and really just immersing yourself in the moment. While a quality set of wireless earbuds are good, you're not going to be able to top a pair of great noise-canceling headphones — especially ones like the Bose QuietComfort 45s. The Bose QuietComfort 45s are some of our favorite headphones thanks to their superb sound and amazing noise-canceling abilities. While they were pretty pricey, coming in at $329, they are now down to their lowest price ever, with a discount that knocks 40% off, coming in at just $199 for a limited time.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones?

There's a lot to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45s, from its solid build construction to its robust sound. The headphones have the power to elevate your audio experience, presenting music in a way that you've never heard before. It's able to achieve this fidelity thanks to its TriPort acoustic architecture that provides depth, while the Active EQ delivers a balanced listening experience without missing the subtleties and nuances of a musical performance.

In addition, you get top-class noise-canceling technology that really has the ability to make your surroundings disappear, so you can really focus in on the music. Of course, if you want to let some of the world in, the QuietComfort 45s has an Aware mode that can do just that, which can be handy if you're in a crowded city or walking through a busy intersection. Not only do you get great sound, but the headphones also deliver excellent clarity when on a call, allowing your voice to be heard when needed.

The QuietComfort 45 headphones are reliable, not only because of their durable build quality, but because they last up to 22 hours with a single charge. Furthermore, if you ever forget to charge them, you can get three hours of use with a quick 15-minute top up or choose to use them wired with a standard 3.5mm audio cable. These really are a fantastic set of headphones that deliver a truly unique audio experience, offering the best for the buck at its current price.

Why buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones?

There's no shortage of options when it comes to wireless headphones. But if you're looking for a pair that provides excellent audio and great noise-canceling that won't break the bank — then the QuietComfort 45 headphones are going to be for you. These are some of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones on the market right now.

Although there are better options, they will be considerably more expensive. At $199, you really won't find much better, and if the QuietComfort 45 headphones are a little out of your budget, then it might be better to check out these great budget headphones that come in at under $100.