Bose will use Qualcomm’s S5 Audio SoCs on future wireless audio devices

Bose is gearing up to launch new TWS earbuds as part of its QuietComfort Earbuds range. While the company hasn’t made any official announcements, we recently got our first look at the upcoming QuietComfort Earbuds II. Shortly after we covered the leak, Bose sent out invites for a September 7 launch event. We suspect that the company could unveil the QuietComfort Earbuds II at the event, and it could pack Qualcomm’s S5 Audio SoC.

At the ongoing IFA trade show in Berlin, Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon announced that future wireless audio devices from Bose will pack the chipmaker’s S5 Audio SoCs. Although Amon didn’t specifically name the QuietComfort Earbuds II, the timing leads us to believe that the upcoming TWS earbuds could be the first to launch with the S5 Audio SoC. It makes sense for Bose to adopt the platform for its next-gen TWS earbuds, as it has an ultra-small form factor and offers extremely low-power performance with a wide range of features.

The Qualcomm S5 Audio chip features a quad-core processor with a dual-core 32-bit processor application subsystem and a dual-core 240MHz programmable DSP audio subsystem. The chip packs a Bluetooth 5.3 radio with Bluetooth LE Audio, Google Fast Pair support, wake-word and button activation for digital assistants, and Qualcomm Adaptive ANC for an enhanced noise canceling experience. In addition, the chipset features support for three microphones with Qualcomm’s clear voice capture (cVc) technology. It even supports Qualcomm’s aptX Audio, aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, and aptX Adaptive technologies.

It’s a perfect fit for the QuietComfort Earbuds II, which will reportedly offer some of these features. However, we’ll have to wait a few days for Bose’s launch event to confirm whether it comes with the Qualcomm S5 Audio chip or not.

Are you looking forward to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II? What features do you expect to see on the TWS earbuds? Let us know in the comments section below.