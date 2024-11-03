Bose QuietComfort headphones $199 $349 Save $150 The Bose QuietComfort Headphones feature great sound, excellent active noise cancelation, adjustable EQ, up to 24 hours of battery life, and custom listening modes. Right now, you can grab a pair for 43% off. $199 at Amazon

A great pair of headphones can be expensive, especially if you're looking to buy something from a top brand like Bose. But it doesn't always have to be, if you can manage to hold out for a great deal. With that said, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are now at their lowest price.

For a limited time, you can score a deep discount that knocks $150 off. That means you can pick up these fantastic wireless headphones for just $199, which is far below its original price of $349. But get them while you can because this promotion from Amazon won't last long.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort headphones?

Well, as you can tell, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are super sleek thanks to its simple design. But despite looking simple, you're also going to get great audio from these headphones as well, with an all-around great sound that will really make you feel the music that you're listening to.

In addition, the headphones also deliver powerful ANC to keep you focused when you need to be, blocking out external sounds that may cause distractions. Furthermore, you'll get up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, and the headphones offer excellent padding around the ears, which is great for long listening sessions.

And just in case you manage to deplete the battery, you can always quickly charge, which will give you 2.5 hours of use with a 15-minute charge. The headphones also make it easy to stay connected with multi-point connectivity, along with microphones that can capture your voice clearly when you're on a call.

You really can't go wrong at this price. And while there are better headphones out there, the price difference here is just too big to ignore. So save $150 Bose QuietComfort headphones while you can because this deal won't last long.