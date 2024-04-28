Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2023) $249 $349 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort Headphones feature awesome audio, excellent active noise cancelation, an adjustable and so much more. These are a fantastic option if you're looking to pick up a top-end pair of headphones for less. $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

If you're looking a brand new pair of ANC headphones, you can't go wrong with something from Bose. The brand has been around for decades, and still manages to produce some of the more compelling devices on the market in 2024.

Prices from Bose can be on the steep side, but if you know where to look, you can often score a deep discount if the timing is right. With that said, we've managed to uncover this deal on the Bose QuietComfort headphones that knocks $100 off for a limited time. So grab these while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort headphones?

The Bose QuietComfort headphones look good and sound even better. You're going to get a design that looks sleek with excellent comfort thanks to the plush headband and ear cups, which provides hours of listening without any discomfort.

What really sets these apart from other headphones is the superb ANC. If you're looking to really focus on the music, then this feature is going to be a must, as it will cancel out the noises around you, providing a better listening experience.

Of course, you can also let sound from the outside world in, just in case you need to be aware of your surroundings. The Bose QuietComfort boasts awesome battery life with upt o 24 hours of use on a single charge and quick charging that will give you 2.5 hours of use with a short 15 minute top up

And if you ever manage to drain the headphones and don't have a way to charge them, no big deal, as you'll still be able to plug these up with a cable and listen to your tunes. As an added convenience, you'll also get multi-point connection technology, allowing users to stay connected with two different devices without repairing for a seamless listening experience between devices.

These are a extremely well rounded pair of headphones that really hit all the marks. You wouldn't want anything more and the current discount really makes these a no-brainer if you want a great pair of headphones at a fantastic price. So get them while you can, because this $100 discount won't last long.

And if these are still a little out of your budget, you can always check out some of our more affordable headphone recommendations that come in at under $100.