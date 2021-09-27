The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are at their lowest price ever on Amazon U.K.

Looking for a new set of noise-canceling headphones? The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are some of the best you can get, and they’re at their lowest price ever on Amazon U.K. right now. You can pick them up now for just £139, which is significantly cheaper than the newer Bose QuietComfort 45 II headphones that launched less than a month ago at £319.95.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have up to 20 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and auxiliary audio, multi-device pairing, and some of the best active noise-canceling (ANC) you can get in a pair of headphones. One of the biggest drawbacks with this pair of headphones is that you’ll need to use a micro USB cable to charge them, though that’s a small price to pay and you likely have a few lying around somewhere.

These comfortable headphones have three different levels of noise-canceling, so you can decide just how much of the world around you that you hear. You can install the Bose Connect app to customize your audio experience as much as you need to, too. With up to 20 hours of battery life, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones will last you your entire day.

This sale doesn’t extend to all three of its colors – the only pair you can get for £139 is the black pair. If you’re in the market for a new set of headphones, though, then you really can’t go wrong with these. They’re comfortable, work both over Bluetooth and over aux, and will last you all day long. If the micro USB port is that much of a problem to you, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale right now.