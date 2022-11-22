Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 $249 $329 Save $80 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best over-ear ANC headphones, and they're down to their lowest price this Black Friday. $249 at Amazon

Bose may not be the undisputed king of ANC headphones anymore, but the company's QuietComfort lineup remains popular among frequent travelers and commuters. If you have been contemplating buying a pair of ANC-equipped Bose headphones, you won't want to miss this amazing Black Friday deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 were launched at $329, but as part of Black Friday sales, you can pick up this amazing pair for just $249. That's a sweet saving of $80 and matches the lowest price we have seen for this cans.

The Bose QuietComfort are often regarded as one of the best ANC headphones, and for good reason. Whether you're trying to read a book in a crowded cafe or listening to your favorite tunes on a long flight, these headphones do a remarkable job of suppressing unwanted background noise. And when you want to hear the outside world, there's Aware Mode, which lets you easily listen to your surroundings and music at the same time. The sound quality is top-notch, and with Adjustable EQ, you can tune your music just the way you like by adjusting bass, mids, and treble.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 come equipped with four external microphones and a noise-rejecting algorithm, which works in tandem to isolate background noise, including wind noise, for crystal clear calls. And thanks to the smooth ear cushions, plush synthetic leather, and minimal clamping force, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. They fold up for easy packing and come with a carrying case. The 24 hours of battery life is not the best in class, but it's good enough for long flights and travel. You can also connect them to your Bose speaker or soundbar so you can watch TV without disturbing anyone else or listen to the same music in different rooms simultaneously.