FCC certification listing reveals the upcoming Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II was the best noise cancelling headphone you could get not too long ago. It absolutely dominated the sales charts in the premium segment for several years until Sony came out with its 1000XM3s in 2018. The Sony 1000XM3 offered better noise cancelling capabilities, and many people preferred its audio quality over the Bose headphones. So, Bose finally had to launch a new pair of headphones to keep up with the competition. Surprisingly, instead of the QuietComfort 45, Bose launched the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 to compete with Sony’s latest offering. Now, over two years after launching the NC 700, Bose is ready to launch the much-awaited QuietComfort 45 headphones.

The upcoming Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have recently received FCC certification (via phoneArena), pointing towards an impending launch. The listing includes a couple of images of the headphones, showcasing a design that’s almost identical to the older QC 35 II.

The headphones feature a padded headband, the same folding mechanism, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm line-out port. The headphones feature a Bluetooth toggle on the face of the right earcup and three buttons on the side. The FCC listing showcases a cream-colored variant, but we expect Bose to unveil more colorways at launch.

While the Bose QC 45 looks a lot like its predecessor, we expect Bose to offer several audio quality and connectivity improvements on the newer model. As such, the headphones will likely be priced a bit higher than the older model, which is currently retailing for around $250 on Amazon. The new headphones will probably sit somewhere between the QC 35 II and the NC 700 in Bose’s premium headphone lineup. At the moment, we’re not privy to the specifics, but Bose might share more details in the weeks leading up to the launch. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the Bose QC 45 headphones.