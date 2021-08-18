Bose QuietComfort 45 pricing and features revealed in a new leak

Bose is reportedly gearing up to launch the QuietComfort 45 headphones, the direct successor to the Bose QC 35 that came out five years ago. The long-awaited successor was recently spotted in an FCC filing, revealing its design and a few specifications. Now, ahead of the official reveal, a new leak has shed more light on the upcoming Bose QC 45.

According to WinFuture, the Bose QC 45s will be priced at around $320 in the US and offer a range of upgrades and refinements over its predecessor. Similar to previous models, the QC 45 will be extremely comfortable to wear thanks to the new synthetic leather and glass-filled nylon material, which is said to provide maximum comfort and high resistance. The publication has also obtained high-quality press renders which give us a more detailed look at the overall design of the headphones. As you can see below, the Bose QC 45 headphones look quite similar to the QC 35s, featuring a padded headband and foldable earcups.

Bose’s QuietComfort series has long remained the gold standard when it comes to Active Noise Cancellation performance and while Sony’s 1000XM3 and 1000XM4 headphones surpassed the QC 35 II with a superior ANC performance, Bose is looking to regain the top spot with the QC 45s. As per WinFuture, Bose’s marketing material describes the ANC on the QC 45s as “world-class,” though we don’t know how good it will actually be.

The headphones will also offer features like Aware Mode, which uses onboard microphones to let you hear your surroundings without having to remove the headphones. In addition, the battery life will also see a big upgrade with Bose claiming up to 24 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. The headphones charge via USB Type-C and retain a 3.5mm audio jack. The QC 45s will take 2.5 hours to be fully charged and support fast charging, which will provide 2.5 hours of playback in 15 minutes. Multipoint pairing will be supported as well.

Bose hasn’t shared any official info about the QC 45 headphones, but it appears the official launch shouldn’t be too far away.