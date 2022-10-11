The Bose QuietComfort 45s hit their lowest price yet during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

There are plenty of options out there when it comes to noise-canceling headphones. But Bose has been in the audio business for quite some time, and during its years, it has created some of the best products that have come to market. So it comes as no surprise that its active noise-canceling headphones, the QuietComfort 45, were also top of their class. Thankfully, during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones are on sale and being discounted by a huge amount, with the online retailer knocking $100 off of its retail price.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the ANC wireless headphones market is stacked with top-tier offerings from the likes of Sony and Apple, Bose manages to hold its own with a few audio devices from its product catalog. Although the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones aren’t its latest, the headphones offer an excellent set of features that should make any audiophile happy. Beyond its excellent ANC, the headphones can be used wired or wirelessly. They also offer excellent sound quality thanks to their TriPort acoustic architecture. Furthermore, the bass is optimized with its auto EQ settings that adjust whether the volume is cranked up or turned down. If you are the type of person that likes to customize their sound, you’ll be happy to know that the Bose QuietComfort 45s offers an adjustable EQ.

As for battery life, the headphones offer up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. If you’re running low on power, you can charge the unit via USB-C for 15 minutes to gain three hours of use. While Bose does offer them in four colors, Amazon only carries the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones in Triple Black and White Smoke colorways. Both color variants are now currently on sale and are priced at $229 for a limited time.