Bose’s new QuietComfort 45 headphones offer better ANC capabilities and a 24-hour battery life

In July this year, we first got wind of Bose’s new noise-canceling headphones — the Bose QuietComfort 45. An FCC certification listing of the headphones gave us a good look at their design and highlighted some features. Earlier this month, we spotted the headphones in another leak, which revealed more details about its features and pricing. Bose has now finally announced the QC45 headphones, and they’re everything the leaks chalked them up to be.

Although the new Bose QuietComfort 45 (or QC45) headphones look a lot like the older QC35 II, they come with a couple of new features. The headphones offer (via The Verge) improved noise cancellation, a new transparency mode called “Aware Mode” to help you hear your surroundings, upgraded calling performance, and longer battery life.

Bose claims that the new QC45 offers significantly better noise-canceling performance than the QC35 II, especially in the mid-range frequencies, making them a great pick for commuters. However, unlike the more premium Bose 700, the QC45 only offers two noise-canceling modes — quiet and aware. The headphones also boast of better microphone performance, thanks to a beam form array that helps with voice isolation on calls and a rejection array that cancels out distracting nearby sounds. In addition, the Bose QC45 offer multipoint pairing support for two connections simultaneously.

As mentioned earlier, the Bose QC45s also offer better battery life than the older model. Bose claims that the headphones can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The headphones also offer fast charging support, with a fifteen-minute charge adding three hours of playback time.

The Bose QC45 headphones are already available for pre-order on the company’s website. The headphones will go on sale in the US starting September 23rd, and they will be available in two colorways — black and white smoke — for $329. You can pre-order the headphones right away by following the link below.