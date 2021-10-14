Bose QuietComfort ANC earbuds drop to all-time low price of $199 ($80 off)

Bose might not be the first company that comes to mind for true wireless earbuds, but Bose’s long history in premium audio shouldn’t be ignored. The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds (what a name!) was released last year as a full-featured alternative to the AirPods Pro and other premium ANC earbuds, and now it’s on sale for $199 at multiple retail stores. That’s a discount of $80 from the usual price, and it’s the first major discount on the earbuds since release.

This is a pair of true wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), so sounds around you are blocked out using the built-in microphones. Like most other earbuds with ANC, there’s a gesture (double-tapping on the left earbud) to switch between noise cancelling and transparency mode, so you can still hear your surroundings when needed. The smartphone app can be used to manage settings, such as actions for each tap and gesture.

Bose claims these earbuds last for six hours on battery, and 15 minutes of charge can get you two hours of listening time. The case uses USB Type-C for charging, or you can set it on top of a Qi wireless charging pad (or reverse charging on some smartphones).

PCMag gave the earbuds a 4/5 in its review, saying the noise cancelling is excellent and the audio is balanced, but noted that the case is a bit bulky. SoundGuys rated the headphones at 7.6/10, noting the IPX4 rating and auto play/pause is great, but the lack of AptX audio codec and Bluetooth multi-point is a shame. The high retail price of $279 is also noted as a downside in most reviews, but it’s not quite as expensive with the current sale at $199.

If you don’t already have a pair of premium wireless earbuds, or you’re looking for a potential holiday gift, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds is an excellent choice at this price.