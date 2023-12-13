Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2023) $249 $349 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort Headphones feature excellent active noise cancelation, adjustable EQ, up to 24 hours of battery life, and custom listening modes. The pair comes in four colors, including a Bose website exclusive light blue and each pair comes with an optional audio cable with a built-in line mic. $249 at Bose $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great ANC headphones out there, and despite there being lots of competition, Bose has managed to always place at the top, thanks to its excellent offerings that deliver great sound and fantastic noise-canceling. With that said, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are now on sale, with a deal that knocks $100 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort headphones?

The Bose QuietComfort headphones follow a formula the brand has been using for quite some time, providing users with a comfortable experience paired with great sound and other features. When it comes to the product itself, you're going to get a timeless design and plush ear cushions and headband that make it a pleasure to wear for long hours.

Of course, you're going to get plenty of listening time with the QuietComfort headphones, with up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge, and quick charging that'll provide up to 2.5 hours of playback with just a 15-minute top-up. In addition, you're going to get excellent noise-canceling that will keep users locked into their audio, and if you need to tune into the world and bring sound in, the brand offers different types of Aware Modes.

While the sound is going to be pretty good already, Bose offers its own Music app that will allow users to customize the audio experience with changes to the bass, treble, and more. Overall, you're going to get a great pair of headphones with the Bose QuietComforts, and since they're now on sale, you really won't find a better time to buy.