You really can't go wrong with a good pair of earbuds. Not only are they small and light, but they can also produce some great sound if you manage to get the right pair. Bose is an audio company that has been around for decades, producing some of the best products that you can find on the market. It's personal audio lineup is also quite well regarded, offering earbuds and headphones that really deliver a full audio experience. In addition, the brand's personal audio products have been known to offer some of the best active noise-cancelling that you can find, being able to edge out tough competitors like Sony, Apple, and Samsung.

With that said, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are fantastic, with great sound, excellent touch controls, mind-blowing ANC, and so much more. In fact, the earbuds offer pretty much everything that you could want — but they come at a staggering price, with a retail price that sits at $300. With that said, they're now on sale, with a hefty discount from Amazon that manages to knock a little over a $100 off. So if you've been thinking about buying a new pair of earbuds, now's going to be a great time to score stellar savings on a great pair.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2?

These are some of the best earbuds that you can buy in 2024. Not only are you going to get sound that's good, but you're also going to get a pair of earbuds that are also quite comfortable. The earbuds feature stability rings that make for a more secure fit, which is perfect if you're someone that likes to listen to their tunes while on a run or at the gym.

When it comes to battery life, you're going to get six hours of use, plus an additional 18 hours from the included charging case. And while the sounds is going to be decent straight out of the box, you're going to want to utilize the Bose app to customize the sound to your liking. There's also a touch panel on the earbuds so that you can control your music, answer and end calls, activate ANC, and more.

With all that said, these are the earbuds you need if you want top-end ANC with great sound. Best of all, you can score them with an awesome discount that comes at over $100 less than its original retail price. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can always just check out some other cheap earbuds recommendations.