Save 36% Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $179 $279 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 have the best ANC we've ever tested in any earbuds, and excellent audio quality as well. While they normally are priced at $279, they can now be had for much less, with a $100 discount that drops them down to their lowest price yet. $179 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are some of our favorite earbuds of 2024. Not only are you going to get great sound, but you can also expect other perks as well, like fantastic ANC and excellent comfort. Furthermore, these earbuds are extremely compact, offer long battery life, and are the perfect pair of earbuds for travel. The only problem is that these earbuds are pretty expensive, with a retail price that comes in at $279.

With that said, we've managed to spot a great deal that drops the price by $100. You can now grab the QuietComfort Earbuds II at just $179 from Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen to date. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your current set of earbuds or just wanted to grab one as a gift, now's going to be a good time to pick these up. At this price, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are an absolute steal and a purchase you won't regret.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II?

Close

As you can tell, the earbuds are quite compact, and they look pretty good too. While they are offered in three different colors, the version that's on sale comes in Soapstone, which you can see in detail in the images above. As far as the audio, these are some of the best, with clear, deep, and full sound that can be adjusted depending on your audio preference. In addition, you get incredible ANC technology that can block out external sounds so that you can really focus on what you're listening to.

When it comes to comfort, Bose includes three different sets of ear tips and also silicone bands that can further secure the earbuds in your ear. These bands are great if you're looking to use the earbuds during some physical activities like the gym or running. When it comes to battery life, you're going to get six hours of use from a single charge, and the included case can have the earbuds topped up for a total of 24 hours. And if you happen to run low, a quick 20-minute charge will keep you going for another two hours.

Overall, these are a fantastic pair of earbuds that perform quite well. And now that they are $100 off, they are pretty much a no-brainer if you're looking for a pair of earbuds that provide an excellent listening experience, great ANC, and are versatile enough for a variety of different activities. Grab them while you can because this deal won't last long.