The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have been discounted for the very first time, knocking $50 off its retail price for Black Friday.

While Apple AirPods and Sony earbuds get a lot of press and attention, Bose has always offered quality audio products, some with amazing noise-canceling capabilities. Despite the two former companies ruling the noise-canceling earbuds space for quite some time, it was only a matter of time before a company would offer something better.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II debuted a couple of months ago, and after a quiet release, reviewers started raving about its noise-canceling capabilities, with some even claiming it to be better than Apple or Sony's. But, there was one thing that stood in the way, as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II were priced at $299.99, higher than the competition. Luckily, Black Friday has brought the price of the Bose earbuds down, marking $50 off for a limited time. While this discount alone is great, it is actually the first time the earbuds have reached a price this low.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II comes with a new design that is smaller and lighter than the previous model. The earbuds offer a custom calibration feature, Bose CustomTune, that allows the users to get the best listening and noise-canceling experience. The Bose earbuds can target specific frequencies using four microphones, adapting the noise cancelation to the environment. This allows the earbuds to react instantly to environmental changes. Of course, the earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, which can withstand a good jog and even some light rain.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available in two colors, Triple Black and Soapstone, both of which are part of the sale. If interested, pick them up while you can, as the sale won't last long.