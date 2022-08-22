Here’s our first look at the upcoming Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Audio equipment manufacturer Bose is gearing up to launch an updated version of its premium noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds. Although the company hasn’t officially announced the QuietComfort Earbuds II, a new leak has revealed their updated design and highlighted a few key details.

The leak in question comes from trusted leaker Roland Quandt (via WinFuture) and includes official renders of the QuietComfort Earbuds II in two colorways. As you can see in the attached images, the upcoming earbuds feature the same general shape as their predecessors, but the leak claims that the newer model is much more compact. You’ll also notice some minor design changes, but these are purely aesthetic and won’t impact usability or performance.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The leak also highlights that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, but it’s not clear if this battery life spec is with ANC or not. Based on the battery life rating for the previous model, we believe that the QuietComfort Earbuds II will last up to six hours with ANC off unless Bose offers significantly larger batteries in the earbuds. Like the older models, the QuietComfort Earbuds II will offer capacitive touch controls and a charging case with a USB Type-C port.

Credit: Roland Quandt (via WinFuture)

Quandt further reveals that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will retail for $299 in the U.S., making it $20 more expensive than the previous model. At the moment, we don’t have any further information about the upcoming earbuds. But Bose will likely announce the earbuds in the coming weeks and we’ll make sure to share more details as soon as they become available.

What do you think of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II based on this leak? Would you purchase it over premium TWS earbuds from Sony or Samsung? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: WinFuture