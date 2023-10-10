The second Amazon Prime Day of 2023 is here, meaning excellent deals on headphones, computers, and more. Noise-canceling headphones are on their way to becoming an everyday necessity, whether you need to drown out commuter chatter, airplane engines, or next-door construction. Bose manufactures some of the best headphones on the market, particularly when it comes to active noise cancelation (ANC). I personally love my Bose 700, but we're still waiting to see if a discount on those will emerge. Right now, you can get the QuietComfort Series for up to 30% off. Bose rarely hosts sales, so if you've been eyeing the Bose QuietComfort series, this is the time to grab a pair.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are one of our favorite pairs of ANC earbuds, and you can grab them now for a whopping $100 off. This pair checks off most of the features you'll want in a pair of wireless earbuds, including compatibility across both iOS and Android devices, six hours of battery life, and great audio quality. The Bose Music app is easy to navigate, and while it lacks a few super fancy features, you can utilize a basic EQ for sound customization.

The QC Earbuds II perform very well when it comes to ANC. The silicon tip seals off the ear canal, which further shields the user from unwanted noise, and each pair comes with three sizing options so you can ensure a secure fit. Four microphones per earbud work together to analyze your surroundings and drown out the rest of the world. Finally, CustomTune technology sends a chime into your ear that's picked back up by the model's microphones. From there, the signal is analyzed, the sound is tuned, and noise cancelation is optimized accordingly.

Keep in mind, Bose did just release their newest model, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, just last week, which might account for the steep discount.

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $299 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a stellar pair of ANC earbuds with excellent audio quality overall. You can now snag them for $100 off the original sale price for a total of $199, the lowest we've ever seen. $199 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45

While earbuds are great, the most powerful noise cancelation typically comes from over-ear models like the Bose QuietComfort 45. This is because the earcups surround your entire ear, providing passive cancelation to boot. Alongside great isolation, this pair provides 22 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone, an easy-to-use companion app, Aware Mode to check in with the outside world, and an adjustable EQ.

The QC 45 are a great pair of headphones specifically to bring to the office, isolating music above the clattering of keyboards, with a mic to keep you connected on calls, plus a plush fit. Comfort is in the name for a reason; you can wear them for hours without experiencing any overheating, rubbing, or hair-pulling. Built with lightweight materials, dense synthetic leather earcups, and a padded band, the QuietComfort 45 won’t put too much pressure on any part of the head, so you won't have to worry about irritation or fatigue while you put together your next presentation.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $219 $329 Save $110 You can now save $110 on a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. This is certainly a more than worthy deal, considering this model provides great noise cancelation, solid sound, and six microphones for clear calls. $219 at Amazon

Tune into excellent headphones and earbud deals during Prime Day

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and QuietComfort 45 headphones are great picks when it comes to Prime Day spending, but there are other deals out there to explore. From AirPods to Shokz bone conduction headphones, many of our favorite headphones are on sale. If you're all set on headphones after taking advantage of this Bose deal, perhaps it's time to consider investing in a new laptop or expanding your viewing field with savings on monitors.