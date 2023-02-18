Bose brings an update to its latest earbuds that removes some old frustrations when the device first launched.

According to DigitalTrends, an update is beginning to arrive for owners of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 that allows them to use each bud independently if they choose. Bose informs users with a splash screen that "independent single-bud use" has arrived. The update's high-point grants users the ability to use either the right or the left earbud for calls or listening to music. Additionally, you will also be able to seamlessly switch between your earbuds if one side runs out of battery life or has somehow separated from the Bluetooth connection. This should bring in a more uninterrupted experience with the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 which was previously missing during its launch.

Bose's prompt for installing the new update comes with a simple message stating "you asked and we listened." Previously, owners of the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 had no choice but to place both sides into the charging case if the right earbud ran out of battery. This is due to the Bluetooth connection only being grasped by the right side and funneling it over to the left side. It provided quite a frustrating experience which Bose has seemingly listened to and rectified in this latest update.

During our initial review of the Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2, we found that the buds fit well and feel quite comfortable for being an in-ear device. However, a key factor of the product is its impressive ANC (active noise cancelation) feature. Bose's noise-canceling feature on the EarBuds 2 activates in two parts, and once it's complete, you're enjoying near complete silence, so you can enjoy your music or podcast without much interruption from the outside world.

One feature that has yet to arrive on the QuietComfort EarBuds 2 is the ability to connect the device to two devices at the same time. This is something available on the Pixel Buds Pro which allows for seamless switching between enjoying music on your tablet or laptop to taking a call on your smartphone.

The latest update has started rolling out and should begin appearing on devices soon. Users can always connect their buds to their phone and the Bose Music app to check and see if it has arrived before installing the new patch.

