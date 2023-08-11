Key Takeaways The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have been revealed with actual images online, showing a clean look and confirming their foldable design.

These headphones are rumored to feature spatial audio support for a more immersive listening experience, along with noise-canceling and noise-transparency modes.

The release date and price are still unknown, but they may debut next month alongside new earbuds as Bose aims to outperform its competitors in the audio market.

It was only a day ago when we saw renders of new headphones and earbuds from Bose. The standout out of the two, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have now emerged, giving us our first real look at the upcoming headphones, reportedly set to arrive sometime next month. While we don't know much about them, they certainly look pretty good, and if all the stars align, could end up becoming one of the best headphones of this year.

Source: The Verge

The images come from The Verge, with the publication securing actual images of the upcoming headphones. As far as looks go, they are identical if not the same as the renders, but it's good to be able to see them in the flesh, giving us a better look at the textures found and some of the fine details on the headphones. While unconfirmed, the headphones look to be successors to the Bose QuietComfort 45s, and are able to fold up to become a more travel-friendly pair of headphones.

According to the source, the headphones also have a capacitive slider to adjust the volume. Furthermore, it looks like Bose may be taking a new step when it comes to sound, reportedly introducing spatial audio support with this model. Spatial audio has become quite popular over the year, offering a more immersive experience when listening to music, movies and TV shows. Additionally, as expected, these headphones will also offer noise-canceling and noise-transparency modes. Conveniently, the headphones will be able to charge using USB-C, and if you need to plug into a 3.5mm source, adapters will apparently be included.

As far as other details like price and when it will be available, were not available. But from an earlier report, there is a chance that they will arrive sometime next month, along with new earbuds, known for now as the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Bose has long been producing high-quality audio products, so it'll be interesting to see whether its latest addition will overtake its competitors.