While Bose makes some great products, it really hasn't been in the conversation when it comes to personal audio, despite having an impressive lineup that consists of highly regarded headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers. That could all change soon, as the company could be releasing two new entries into its QuietComfort lineup, with a new pair of headphones and earbuds. While they will reportedly make their debut next month, we now get an early peek thanks to newly leaked renders of the devices.

MySmartPrix

The news comes from MySmartPrice, working once again with Steve Hommersteffer, better known by his online handle OnLeaks. The outlet shared leaked renders of two new devices, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. While the two have previously partnered and released original renders, the latest leak appears to share official product renders that could be from the company's promotional materials.

MySmartPrix

As far as the products go, they are both follow-ups to current personal audio products available from Bose, with the QuietComfort Ultra being the successor to the QuietComfort 45, and the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds being the successor to the QuietComfort Earbuds II. Both devices have received lots of praise in reviews, and despite this, Bose has been left behind in the conversation in recent years, there's a good chance that these new models will put its name back into the mix when discussing the best headphones and earbuds available.

As far as specifications go, the source didn't have any, only speculating what could arrive, so it's really anyone's guess. But luckily, it appears that we might not have to wait long to find out, as these devices could be officially revealed in Septemeber.