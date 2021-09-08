Bose unveils Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and Alexa

Right after announcing the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones last week, Bose has unveiled the Smart Soundbar 900. Aimed at being a worthy addition to any home theatre, the Smart Soundbar 900 has Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a whole lot more. There’s even AirPlay 2 support and Spotify Connect support, along with support for connecting to other Bose smart speakers for a multi-room audio experience.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 can be pre-ordered from Bose’s website costing $899.95, and it will ship from September 23rd. The company claims that the Smart Soundbar 900 manages to utilize “Bose spatial technologies” in order to produce “a layer of realism no other speaker can duplicate.” When there’s no Dolby Atmos content playing, Bose’s TrueSpace technology takes over for vertical spatial effects. They also claim that their QuietPort technology “delivers exceptional bass performance and virtually no distortion at any volume.”

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes in at 2.3-inches high, 4-inches deep, and 41-inches long with an oval-shaped design, with capacitive touch controls on the top. It fits underneath 50-inch and larger TVs with ease, though you can obviously move things around in your setup to use it with smaller TVs. It comes in black or white.

You can connect the speaker to your TV using a single HDMI eARC cable, and connect to it via Wi-Fi from your smartphone for AirPlay or Spotify Connect. Google Assistant and Alexa are used for controlling your speaker with your voice too. With Alexa, you can take and make phone calls. Using Alexa also enables the Bose Voice4Video feature that turns a TV on to the channel or input asked for.