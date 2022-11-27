The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is one of the best-sounding portable speakers, and it's also cheaper than ever with this Black Friday deal.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) $230 $330 Save $100 The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a premium Bluetooth speaker that offers 360-degree audio output and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. $230 at Best Buy

The Bose SoundLink Revolve speakers have been a dominant force among Bluetooth speakers, and they rarely get big discounts. But the relatively new SoundLink Revolve+ 2 portable speaker is now available for a great price on both Best Buy and Amazon. In what we think is going to be a limited-time deal, the new SoundLink Revolve+ 2 can be had for just $230. That's a $100 discount because it usually retails for $330. Both the silver and black variants of the speaker are available at a discounted price, and you can grab them by following the link that's mentioned in the box above.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers 360-degree surround sound output. As you can see, it comes with a nifty handle on the top that lets you carry it around easily. It also comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, so you can use them outdoors for, say, a pool or a beach party. The speaker has great sound quality, and it gets loud enough to fill your entire room or the party with music. The SoundLink Revolve+ II also features a built-in microphone, with which you can take calls or summon your favorite voice assistant.

