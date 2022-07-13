Save $100 on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II during Prime Day

Even though we’re on the second, and final, day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, there are still quite a few discounted products available on the e-commerce platform. Amazon’s own lineup of Echo smart products, Fire TVs, and Kindle e-readers are still available at heavy discounts, along with products across various categories from brands like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and more. There are some exciting discounts on audio products as well, including TWS earbuds, gaming headsets, and this SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker from Bose.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers 360-degree surround sound output. It’s an IP55 certified dust and water-resistant speaker that can play your favorite tunes for 17 hours straight on a single charge. The speaker comes with a nifty handle, so you can easily lug it around everywhere you go.

The speaker also features a built-in microphone, so you can take calls on it without disconnecting your smartphone and even summon your device’s default voice assistant. Furthermore, you can pair the SoundLink Revolve+ II with an Amazon Alexa-enabled device for better hands-free control of your music and smart home controls.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II usually retails for $330 on Amazon, but you can get one at a 30% discount for just $230 during Prime Day. Both the silver and black variants are available at the discounted price, and you can order one right away by following the link provided above. If you have some money to spare, you can order two of these portable Bluetooth speakers and pair them to play music in stereo mode. In case you already have a Bose SoundLink speaker, you should be able to pair this model with your current speaker for the same effect.

Are you going to order the SoundLink Revolve+ II during the sale? Let us know in the comments section below.