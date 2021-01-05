Bose Sport Open Earbuds are $199 true wireless earbuds designed for workouts

Bose has announced new sport earbuds that the company says don’t go in your ears or cover them. Instead, they feature an all-new design combined with Bose OpenAudio to keep users aware of their surroundings.

Called Bose Sport Open Earbuds, the new earbuds feature a “contoured earhook attached to an entirely new kind of enclosure that sits above — not over, not in, not on — the ear canal to redefine personal listening.” The open design allows users to hear their surroundings while working out, whether they’re on a run or lifting weights in the gym.

“Runners and cyclists have been asking us for headphones that let them stay focused on their performance without wires, neckbands, or having to pop out a bud to hear traffic, a training partner, nature, or anything else they don’t want to miss,” said Bose’s Mehul Trivedi.

Many competing headphones have tried to solve the same problem in different ways. Apple’s AirPods Pro, which go inside the ear canal, offer a transparency mode so users can hear what’s going on around them. Bose’s solution doesn’t require any special mode, but instead introduces an innovative design that the company claims is unlike anything on the market.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds grip the ear’s outer ridge with no ear tip necessary, and virtually no skin contact. Bose said each enclosure uses a tiny dipole transducer for clear audio. The earbuds also feature a microphone system that will isolate your voice while chatting on the phone.

Controlling the Bose Sport Open Earbuds is easy. There’s one button on the left bud to access your smart assistant of choice. There’s also one button on the right bud for playing and pausing music, and answering, declining, and ending calls.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.1, IPX4 rating, and eight hours of battery life. The earbuds are set to launch in mid-January for $199 from Bose.com and Best Buy.