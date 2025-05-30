When OLED gaming monitors first came on the scene, they were super expensive, far too dim, and riddled with stories of burnt-in taskbars and desktop icons. I spent years avoiding them, unwilling to drop over $1,000 on a gaming monitor just for the promise of infinite contrast.

As prices finally began to come down, panels got better, and burn-in mitigation got smarter, the idea of an OLED gaming monitor became more appealing. After taking the plunge and making the switch, I'm more excited than ever about OLED gaming monitors, and I'm not going back to LCD anytime soon.

OLED is truly stunning

Image quality is more than just infinite contrast