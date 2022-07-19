Nova Launcher and Sesame Search get acquired by Branch

Nova Launcher is a name that is synonymous with third-party launchers. It is by far one of the most popular Android launchers to date and has been around for a long time. But perhaps due to its relevance and longevity, the company behind it has now been acquired, ushering in a new era.

In a press release on its website, Nova Launcher shared that it had been acquired by Branch. Branch is a data analytics firm that has helped thousands of companies since its inception in 2014. Thankfully, Branch has not only purchased the app, but it will also keep developer Kevin Barry on staff to work on the app going forward. The company will also get support from Cliff Wade, who is the current community manager behind Nova Launcher.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Barry states that despite the acquisition, things won’t change. He will still be in charge of the “direction and development” of the launcher going forward. Although there might be some integrations to the app from Branch, the use of those integrations will be fully optional. Along with adding Nova Launcher into its portfolio, Branch will also acquire Sesame Search. The company provides Nova Launcher with a contacts search engine. Branch will also keep the existing developers of Sesame Search.

Nova Launch is a staple in the Android community

It looks like we won’t have to wait long to see the app’s first Branch integration, as it will be included in the upcoming Nova 8.0.2 beta APK. The updated version will offer “a peek at on-device shortcut and contact search powered by Branch”. There will also be data taken and measured by Branch going forward. So with a heavy heart, we say goodbye to a familiar friend, but at the same time, we open our hearts to a new friend, who we must welcome with open arms.

If you’re interested in Nova Launcher, you can download the app below. The firm has recently added Material You and other features to its latest beta update.

Source: Nova Launcher