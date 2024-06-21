Key Takeaways The Pocket 386 offers a retro Windows experience with a 386 SX chip, 8MB RAM, and an OPL3 sound card.

The laptop combines old hardware with new advancements, providing a bloat-free Windows experience.

Available for $187 on AliExpress, its compact design lets you carry Windows 3.11/95 on-the-go.

We've seen a resurgence in love for the older Windows operating systems in recent months. We saw someone port thousands of apps to Windows 95, we saw someone represent Windows 95 at Eurovision, we witnessed a Windows XP machine getting infected just by connecting to the internet, someone stuffed Windows XP onto a touchscreen MacBook, and even our own editor João Carrasqueira got bitten by the retro bug and ran Windows XP for nostalgia purposes.

However, it seems that 2024 still has room for more retro Windows goodness. A Windows 3.11 and 95-compatible laptop has appeared for sale online, and it combines original hardware with new advancements for a brand new take on the older systems.

A new Windows 3.11/95 laptop in 2024

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the laptop is called the Pocket 386. It takes its name very seriously, as it's small enough to tuck into a pocket and bring around with you. Once opened up, the Pocket 386's retro design is evocative of the old laptops of yore, which is very suitable given that it can run either Windows 3.11 or 95.

So, what's under the hood? As per the specifications, the entire thing is running off of a 40MHz 386 SX. Given that the notes for the system state that the chip is from a disassembled PC, it's a safe bet to assume that the hardware is the real deal. The rest of the laptop, including the 8MB of RAM, the replaceable VGA card, the keyboard, and the laptop shell, seems to be brand new. It also comes with a built-in mouse, a 4000MAH lithium battery, and an OPL3 Yamaha sound card.

If you want to grab your own, they're currently on sale at AliExpress for $187. Just be sure to select the right plug and inform the seller if you want Windows 95 instead of Windows 3.11.