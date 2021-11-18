Brave browser launches Brave Wallet to let you manage your crypto portfolio

Brave Browser is one of the most popular Chromium-based browsers out there. The privacy-focused browser automatically blocks ads and trackers out of the box and has a pretty clean UI. And now, it can also store and track your crypto portfolio.

In a recent blog post, the Brave team announced the addition of the Brave Wallet, a crypto wallet that lets users store, manage, grow and swap their portfolio from a single wallet. The Brave Wallet is built right into the Brave desktop browser, allowing users to access Web3 decentralized apps (Dapps) without installing browser extensions. The wallet supports all EVM-compatible chains and L2 like Polygon, xDai, Avalanche, and so on. Users can import their wallets from MetaMask or Brave’s legacy Crypto Wallets service and connect to hardware wallets like Trezor & Ledger.

The main highlights of the Brave Wallet are as follows:

See live and historical market graphs (price data powered by CoinGecko)

Find the best price match against a list of providers with built-in swap functionality

Send and receive assets

Buy with fiat via Wyre

Interact with DApps for any EVM compatible network

Manage their portfolio — with non-fungible token (NFT) and multi-chain support

Easily import their wallet from MetaMask and self-custody wallets, or Brave’s legacy Crypto Wallets extension, or hardware wallets such as Trezor and Ledger (no Ledger Live required)

Send and receive NFTs

Brave says its wallet is safer than other extension-based wallets and doesn’t require extra background processes, thus using less CPU and memory.

The Brave Wallet is available in the Brave desktop browser version 1.32. It will be making its way to mobile apps “soon.” You can access the Brave Wallet by tapping on the Wallet icon located in the address bar or from the Settings page. To try it out, grab the latest build from Brave’s website.