Key Takeaways Brave has launched Leo, an AI assistant designed to enhance users' browsing experience.

Leo functions similarly to Bing Chat for Microsoft Edge, offering real-time web page summaries and the ability to ask questions and generate content.

Privacy is a top priority for Brave, as Leo operates through anonymized servers and does not retain personal data, ensuring a high level of privacy for all users.

Brave has come a long way, from creating one of the best browsers to developing its own search engine to take on companies like Google and Microsoft. Its commitment to elevating users' browsing experience is further exemplified by the launch of Leo, a new built-in AI assistant to help users get things done faster on the web.

Leo to Brave is what Bing Chat is to Microsoft Edge. It's designed to create real-time web page summaries, helping you grasp key information from the web in less time. You can also ask questions, analyze something, rewrite a piece of text, and generate new content, all with the help of Brave's new AI chatbot. However, unlike Bing Chat, which is powered by ChatGPT, Leo is powered by Llama 2, a large language model (LLM) rolled out by Meta in partnership with Microsoft.

According to the company's blog post, Brave Leo is in alignment with its privacy-focused leitmotif. It highlights that the browser cannot establish a link between user requests and their IP addresses, as requests are proxied through an anonymized server. Also, you don't need to create a Brave account to use Leo. And even if you do create an account to use the chatbot, it won't retain your personal data.

Brave's Leo AI chatbot is free for all users, but for those who want to access additional AI models apart from Llama 2, the company has announced a Premium version of the AI assistant. Leo Premium costs $15 a month and gives you access to Claude Instant, developed by Anthropic to help users with logical reasoning and coding.

Moreover, Premium subscribers will benefit from 'higher rate limits, higher-quality conversations, priority queuing during periods of peak usage, and early access to new features and improvements' in the future. Leo Premium users will also get a high level of privacy and anonymity, like the free users.

Leo is rolling out to desktop users running Brave version 1.60. Brave will complete the rollout process over the next few days, so many of you will not see it today. It'll also be available for Android and iOS users in the coming few months.