Brave’s new De-AMP feature lets you easily bypass AMP pages

After launching a crypto wallet back in November last year, popular Chromium-based browser Brave is now rolling out another useful feature. The new feature, called De-AMP, lets Brave users easily bypass pages rendered with Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework and takes them straight to the original website.

In a blog post on the matter, Brave notes that “AMP harms users’ privacy, security and internet experience, and just as bad, AMP helps Google further monopolize and control the direction of the web.” The new De-AMP feature helps users easily bypass these issues by taking them directly to the original website. The blog post further notes:

“Brave will protect users from AMP in several ways. Where possible, De-AMP will rewrite links and URLs to prevent users from visiting AMP pages altogether. And in cases where that is not possible, Brave will watch as pages are being fetched and redirect users away from AMP pages before the page is even rendered, preventing AMP/Google code from being loaded and executed.”

The De-AMP feature is currently available in Brave’s Nightly and Beta releases. The feature will be enabled by default when it rolls out on the stable channel with the upcoming v1.38 update for desktop and Android. The feature will also make its way to Brave for iOS, but the developers have not provided a definite release timeline for the same. Users who wish to continue visiting AMP versions of pages will have the option to disable De-AMP by heading to brave://settings/shields.

It’s worth noting that Twitter also updated its AMP guidelines last year and phased out AMP page loads on mobile. But, despite the strong push against AMP, Google is reportedly working on a follow-up to the framework. As noted in Brave’s blog post, the “effort isn’t formally called AMP 2.0, but the goals are the same: allow more of the Web to be served from Google’s servers, and in ways that give users less control over how they interact with that content, and with less understanding of where that content is coming from.”

Source: Brave