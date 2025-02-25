When it comes to the best browsers out there, everyone talks about Brave Browser as being one of the best. And why wouldn't they? It's fast ("the fastest" according to Brave themselves), it has a built-in ad-blocker, and it supports Chromium extensions. However, Brave really isn't special; there are countless other browsers that do so much more, and they truly maintain a commitment to privacy without buying into Google's Chromium monopoly that the internet has to build around.

Brave has a pretty sketchy history in general, but when it comes to privacy, I've been glad to see tech enthusiasts begin to recognize that it may not be all it's cracked up to be.

What made Brave so popular?

And does it do anything better than other browsers?

First and foremost, let's get the features out of the way. Brave promises the following to users of its browser:

Built-in ad and tracker blocking (Brave Shields)

(Brave Shields) Brave Rewards (Earn BAT cryptocurrency for viewing privacy-respecting ads)

(Earn BAT cryptocurrency for viewing privacy-respecting ads) Tor integration (Private browsing with Tor for enhanced anonymity)

(Private browsing with Tor for enhanced anonymity) Built-in IPFS support (Decentralized web browsing)

(Decentralized web browsing) Brave Firewall + VPN (Available on mobile and desktop)

(Available on mobile and desktop) Privacy-focused search engine (Brave Search)

(Brave Search) Automatic HTTPS upgrades (For secure connections)

(For secure connections) Cookie blocking and fingerprinting protection

Native crypto wallet (Brave Wallet, supports multiple blockchains)

(Brave Wallet, supports multiple blockchains) De-AMP feature (Bypasses Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages)

(Bypasses Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages) Customizable news feed (Brave News)

(Brave News) Independent video player (Blocks YouTube ads)

(Blocks YouTube ads) Speed and performance optimizations (Uses less memory than Chrome)

(Uses less memory than Chrome) Web3 and dApp support (For blockchain-based applications)

(For blockchain-based applications) Goggles in Brave Search (User-defined search ranking customization)

If you're a regular user of the internet without any interest in cryptocurrency, then most of these features won't matter to you. Most people won't care about IPFS, Tor, or Brave News, and the other features like cookie blocking, fingerprinting protection, and advertisement blocking are easy to achieve on basically any other browser. You can use uBlock Origin to achieve the same and more thanks to its customization, with the only benefit of Brave Shields being that it's built into the browser and works at a deeper level than uBlock does on Chromium-based browsers.

Brave has done a fantastic job when it comes to marketing, but that's all it is: marketing.

Even when it comes to speed, that's a bit of a misleading point that Brave has, especially when it claims to be "the fastest" browser out there. The loading time of a page will be dictated significantly more by your internet speed and your PC's specifications rather than the browser that you're using. Even searching for benchmarks of Brave against other browsers gives a pretty wide range of results, including one from just last month on Reddit that claims Vivaldi is better. You'll see this flip-flop constantly, and that's the point. Browser speed matters very little.

None of that is to say that you should use Vivaldi instead of Brave for speed, but speed tests when it comes to browsers really don't matter. There's nothing inherently special when it comes to Brave which means you should use it over alternatives for a faster browsing experience. Couple that with the other features that it packs which you can get from other browsers easily, and Brave suddenly looks like just another browser in a sea of other browsers.

That is, until, we analyze Brave's privacy claims, which appear on the surface to go above and beyond the competition.

Brave is not a privacy-oriented browser

Even if the company wants you to think it is

Let's get one thing clear right away: Brave is not a privacy-oriented browser. It's powered by Chromium, which is a fantastic browsing engine powering many of the world's top browsers. If you've used Google Chrome, Edge, Arc Browser, or a ton of others, chances are, you've used Chromium. When browsers rely on Chromium as their rendering engine, that unwittingly hands control over to Google when it comes to the open internet. Even if it's open-source, the reason Chromium works so well is that websites need to be optimized for it due to Google's near-monopoly in rendering technology.

This already flies in the face of Brave's commitment to an internet open and private internet, as handing the control of the internet to the world's biggest advertisement provider inherently means giving control of the internet to a company that makes money by tracking the internet's users. Brave claims to be built as a "user-first" browser, putting "people over tech company profit," yet inherently supports Google in its control of rendering technology. When browsers use other rendering tech like Firefox's Gecko engine, it forces websites to support them, rather than building a web that only Google's engines can view.

However, that's not the most egregious example of Brave flouting its own privacy-first model. When Brave first launched, it proposed its own advertisement network and allowed advertisements hosted on sites to be shown to the end user. The plan was to essentially replace advertisements on pages with its own through its own advertisement network, using browser-side data in order to target users. This was promptly shut down when the Newspaper Association of America, representing 1,200 newspapers, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Brave.