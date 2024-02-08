Key Takeaways Developers are beginning to release special Arm64 versions of their apps for Windows on Arm.

Brave for Windows on Arm offers native performance and the same features as its x64/x86 counterparts.

It's important for developers to embrace ARM64 to cater to the growing number of Windows on Arm devices and their users' preferences.

If you're a big fan of Windows on Arm, you'll know how annoying it can be when your favorite apps don't natively run on your system. However, developers are slowly coming around to Windows on Arm and are releasing special ARM64 versions of their apps that run natively on compatible hardware. Brave is the latest browser developer to announce that its software now uses ARM64 architecture to its maximum potential, and you can get started with it right now.

Brave makes its debut for Windows on Arm

The browser company revealed its news in a post on X. You can click on the image to go to the Brave website and download the browser to your device. There's also the option to grab it via the Microsoft Store if that's more to your liking.

It's going to be important for developers to jump onto the ARM64 train in the future. Most of the best Windows on Arm devices are laptops and tablets, and their users are going to want apps that make the most of ARM64's lower power usage. Fortunately, there are already plenty of native apps for Windows on Arm, and the list will only grow over time as more companies cater to the ARM64 crowd.