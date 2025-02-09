In 1994, Super Noah's Ark 3D emerged as the only unlicensed game for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) that was commercially released. Developed by Wisdom Tree, this Christian-themed first-person “shooter” was a reskinned version of Wolfenstein 3D, substituting soldiers with animals and weapons with food. However, without Nintendo’s approval, Wisdom Tree needed to find other ways to sell its game.

The distribution deals Nintendo made with major retailers prevented stores from selling any unlicensed Nintendo game or product. Like the original NES, the SNES used a Checking Integrated Circuit (CIC) lockout chip to keep unauthorized games from being played on the console. In the 1980s, companies like Atari’s Tengen and Color Dreams figured out methods to bypass the 10NES lockout chip in the original NES, but the SNES lockout chip wasn’t cracked until 20 years later.

Source: Reddit

This gave Nintendo significant control over which developers’ games made it to store shelves, a move that helped revive the American console market. Despite lacking Nintendo's official seal of approval, Super Noah’s Ark 3D bypassed the CIC chip and found alternative channels to sell its game. Wisdom Tree was distributed widely through Christian bookstores and mail-order catalogs. So how did a game that YouTuber Angry Video Game Nerd called “the worst game ever made” manage to become the only unlicensed, commercially released SNES game?

Related 10 SNES classics that deserve more love today You need to check out these hidden gems

Built on id Software’s Wolfenstein game engine

Super Noah’s Ark 3D started as an officially licensed Hellraiser game

Source: Netflix

Releasing unlicensed games wasn’t anything new for Wisdom Tree. They were started as an offshoot label for Color Dreams, whose founder Dan Lawton was a vocal opponent of Nintendo’s licensing policy. Color Dreams was one of the first companies to work around the 10NES chip and release an unlicensed NES game in 1989. They developed 18 games as Color Dreams, five as Bunch Games, and eight as Wisdom Tree between 1989 and 1995. Color Dreams had a problem, though—they had garnered a reputation for selling bad games.

In 1990, they started the Bunch Games label to release lower quality games without further damaging their reputation. In 1991, Wisdom Tree was formed to release Christian-themed games, tapping into the religious market as an alternate distribution channel since their games couldn’t be sold at major retailers. Color Dreams eventually left the video game industry in 1996, and started doing business as StarDot Technologies. Most employees stayed with Color Dreams as it entered the digital camera market, while the rest joined Wisdom Tree, which remains a video game company today.

In 1990, Color Dreams acquired the rights to create a video game based on the 1987 classic movie Hellraiser. This unreleased game is a story of its own, originally being planned for the NES but utilizing a custom-built NES coprocessor that took advantage of the NES’s unique system architecture. The “Super Cartridge” had reportedly allowed nearly SNES level graphics in an NES cartridge. The game was ultimately canceled due to high development costs and the inability to sell at major retailers because they lacked a license with Nintendo.