It's a tale of two cities, and of two halves of the table this Sunday, as third-place Aston Villa travel to 11th-place Brentford FC. It's not looking good for The Bees, as they come off a disappointing loss at Sheffield United.

But maybe their fortunes can be turned around at home. While Villa is one of the high-scoring teams so far this season with 35 goals in 16 matches, Brenford has only allowed 22 in that time. It might be a closer fought match than the standings would have you believe, and it's all to play for.

When and where?

Aston Villa travel to Brentford for a road match on Sunday, December 17. Coverage begins at 6:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. ET, and 2:00 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the Villains take on the Bees from anywhere

How to stream Villa at Brentford in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Brentford take on Liverpool live, Peacock Premium is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on NBC or the USA Network in the US, and that means Peacock Premium is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access for $5.99 on the ad-supported tier, or $11.99 for ad-free, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one. The game will also be carried by any other streaming services that carry NBC and the USA Network, like Sling TV's Blue package, or Fubo, which also has every NFL game for the entire season.

How to watch Villa travel to Brentford in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the match live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports. Coverage starts from 2:00 p.m. GMT, and can be watched on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, or streamed from the Sky Go app or the Sky Sports website. Remember you'll need a subscription to Sky Entertainment first, at £26 per month, then Sky Sports is another £25 on top of that. Or you could go down to your local, which probably has the game on.