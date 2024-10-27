Modern PC gaming often gets a bad rap for being too demanding, pricing out countless gamers who lack powerful graphics cards. Plus, the state in which some AAA games get released, makes them a struggle to play even on high-end GPUs. Fortunately, the most demanding games don't always equate to the most impressive ones.

Even if you don't have a recent graphics card on your gaming PC, you have a treasure trove of titles to explore. You actually don't even need a discrete GPU (or a PC) to experience these must-play games. Even your laptop with Intel HD or Iris Xe graphics (or AMD equivalent) can handle these titles, albeit sometimes with optimized settings.

I've actively excluded commonly recommended heavyweights like Undertale, Hades, Celeste, Dead Cells, Portal 2, and GTA V to attempt a unique list (to a degree). The games are in no particular order.

10 The Red Strings Club (2018)

Cyberpunk sleuthing in its purest form

You might not have heard of The Red Strings Club, but this pixel-art indie title published by Devolver Digital (the guys behind Hotline Miami and Fall Guys) deserves your attention. If you're a fan of tight and thoughtful narratives about humanity, you'll be hooked from the start. The gameplay is less about shooting futuristic weapons and more about dialogue-driven complexity and hard choices.

It's no Cyberpunk 2077 or Deus Ex, but the striking art style, atmospheric OST, and complex characters will make you forget you're playing a short story-driven game from a small-time studio. As a bonus, this game will run on pretty much anything, so you have no excuse to ignore it any longer.

The Red Strings Club The Red Strings Club is a pixel-art cyberpunk story about taking down an evil organization using bartending, genetic modification, and impersonation. Its looks belie a complex narrative and layered characters populating a bustling dystopian world that stays with you long after you finish the game. $15 at Steam $15 at Xbox

9 Mirror's Edge (2009)

Parkour? Parkour!